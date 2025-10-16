Haryana: Twin cop suicides threaten to develop into a full-blown crisis

Two tragic incidents have rocked Haryana in a week, sending the state administration in tizzy and putting sharp social divisions under a spotlight. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meets the family of the deceased ASI Sandeep in Rohtak on Wednesday. (ANI)

The turmoil over the death of Y Puran Kumar, a Dalit IPS officer, who took his life on October 7 alleging caste-based discrimination, was still rankling when a week later on October 14, a Rohtak police personnel, Sandeep Lathar who comes from the Jat community ended his life levelling grave allegations of corruption against Puran Kumar and his IAS wife. Before Puran Kumar took his life, he was shifted out of Rohtak Police Range on September 29 having served as inspector general for five months.

The two tragedies which have the potential to develop into a full-blown crisis are interlinked in a certain manner.

In a complaint to Chandigarh police, Puran Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer herself, said that a false FIR was registered at a Rohtak police station on October 7 against a cop, Sushil who was deployed with her husband and “under a well-planned conspiracy, her husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating evidence against him, which pushed him for his final anguish.”

The Chandigarh police is investigating the case having registered a case of abetment of suicide and invoking Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

On the other hand, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Sandeep Lathar who took his life on October 14 was part of the police team involved in the chase to arrest Sushil and the investigation of the FIR. Lathar’s family is now demanding registration of a criminal case against Puran Kumar’s wife.

“If an FIR is registered against the wife of the deceased IPS officer, it will make the situation more complex and volatile in terms of caste consolidation,’’ said an officer who did not wish to be named.

Politicians of every hue and colour have already come out in the support of families of deceased Dalit IPS officer and the Jat ASI.

While the course of investigations will be demanding and a long one, the immediate task at hand for the state administration is to prevent a social discord between the Jats and Scheduled Caste communities.

Paramjit Singh Judge, former professor of sociology at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, says that though caste divisions in Haryana are palpable, the public outcry in these cases is temporary. “The political parties will try to capitalise on this issue. Imagine, if an ordinary Dalit commits suicide due to caste oppression, one would not see such a furore. But since an IPS officer has died, there is so much of an uproar,’’ Judge said.

A senior IPS officer said that unless these tragic incidents set off a public movement, a long-standing discord or social conflict remains a remote possibility.