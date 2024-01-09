Haryana: Two Delhi Police inspectors killed in car accident in Sonepat
The accident occurred when a truck driver in front of them suddenly applied brakes near Kundli border around 11pm on Monday
Two inspectors of Delhi Police were killed when their car rammed into a truck near Kundli border in Sonepat district on Monday night.
Police identified the two as Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted in the North West District Special Staff and Ranveer Singh Chahal, who was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station in Delhi.
Beniwal belonged to Dadanpur village in Jhajjar and Chahal was from Narwana in Jind.
According to a police spokesman, the incident took place around 11pm on Monday when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes and the car rammed into it.
Beniwal was driving the car when the accident took place amid dense fog. They were going to Sonepat from Delhi.
The bodies were sent to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination, the spokesman added.