close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Two Delhi Police inspectors killed in car accident in Sonepat

Haryana: Two Delhi Police inspectors killed in car accident in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 01:33 PM IST

The accident occurred when a truck driver in front of them suddenly applied brakes near Kundli border around 11pm on Monday

Two inspectors of Delhi Police were killed when their car rammed into a truck near Kundli border in Sonepat district on Monday night.

The mangled remains of the car in which the two inspectors were travelling when the accident occurred near Kundli border in Sonepat district on Monday night. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the car in which the two inspectors were travelling when the accident occurred near Kundli border in Sonepat district on Monday night. (HT Photo)

Police identified the two as Dinesh Beniwal, who was posted in the North West District Special Staff and Ranveer Singh Chahal, who was posted at Adarsh Nagar police station in Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dinesh Beniwal
Dinesh Beniwal
Ranveer Singh Chahal
Ranveer Singh Chahal

Beniwal belonged to Dadanpur village in Jhajjar and Chahal was from Narwana in Jind.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place around 11pm on Monday when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes and the car rammed into it.

Beniwal was driving the car when the accident took place amid dense fog. They were going to Sonepat from Delhi.

The bodies were sent to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination, the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out