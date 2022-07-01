Haryana: Two workers killed, 7 injured in Sonepat crash

Two labourers were killed and seven others injured when their MUV, a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, collided with a truck near Jakholi toll plaza on the Eastern-Peripheral Expressway passing near Sonepat on Thursday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra and Chhedlal of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the mishap took place when the van in which the workers from UP were travelling collided with a truck near Jakholi toll plaza.

“Two workers died and seven others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sonepat. The workers were coming to Gohana for paddy transplantation,” the spokesperson added.