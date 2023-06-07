Haryana urban local bodies minister announces door-to-door waste collection, segregation campaign

Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said a campaign will be launched to raise awareness about door-to-door waste collection and segregation across the state as part of the state government’s efforts to transform every city into a “Clean City, Safe City”. Haryana urban local bodies minister announced a door-to-door waste collection, segregation campaign for the state. (HT File)

Presiding over a review meeting that was attended by municipal corporation (MC) commissioners, district municipal commissioners, and officers of urban local bodies department (ULB), Gupta directed the officers to take measures for the beautification of cities including repair of roads, parks and parking facilities.

Underlining the importance of implementing door-to-door waste collection, segregation, and disposal, the ULB minister directed the officers to ensure proper implementation of the Mukhyamantri Shehri Nikay Swamitva Yojana.

“Through the effective execution of this scheme, the state government can achieve the goal of creating ‘Clean City, Safe City’,” he said, asking the officials to launch a special campaign to rectify the property tax and property ID issues.

The minister said camps should be organised at public places to disseminate information to the people. “Advertisements should be displayed on smart boards at various locations to ensure wider awareness of this scheme. The property data of all 88 urban bodies in the state has been made available on the portal, allowing residents to conveniently check their respective properties,” he said.