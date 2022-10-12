Haryana urges Centre to ensure adequate DAP supply

Asking the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers to ensure an adequate supply of DAP against the allocated quantity this month, the Haryana government on Tuesday said the shortage of fertiliser has the potential to make the cultivators of mustard growing areas restive.

In a letter dated October 11 to Arun Singhal, secretary, Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, Haryana additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare Sumita Misra has said that the Centre has allocated 1.16 lakh MT of DAP fertiliser to Haryana for October.

However, the state has received just 11,758 MT DAP fertiliser till October 10, which is a short supply against the expected quantity (38,833 MT, 1/3 of the total sanctioned quota).

The letter says that mustard is grown in an area of 6.5 lakh hectare in the state and the sowing of the mustard crop has been started. The mustard sowing in the southern districts of Haryana will be at its peak in the coming days.

“...continuous rain has been reported and consequently, the farmers have been demanding more DAP for mustard crop and the sowing of other rabi crops will also be started shortly. The short supply of DAP fertiliser may lead to unrest amongst the farmers in the state,” Misra said, requesting the Centre to prepone the supply of the remaining quantity of 1,04,742 MT of DAP by October 20, so that the fertiliser is made available to the farmers as per their requirements.