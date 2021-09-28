Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana vaccinates over 2.2 crore against Covid virus
chandigarh news

Haryana vaccinates over 2.2 crore against Covid virus

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that 60.23 lakh persons have been administered two doses of the Covid vaccine so far
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Haryana has also vaccinated about t 39.41 lakh persons in the 60-plus category against Covid virus. (HT PHOTO)

More than 2.22 crore individuals in Haryana have been administered the Covid vaccine with about 1.62 crore persons getting the first dose.

Health minister Anil Vij said that 60.23 lakh persons have been administered two doses. He said that 1.22 crore persons in the 18 to 44 age category have been vaccinated, with 98.36 lakh getting the first dose.

About 51.36 lakh persons in the 45 to 60 age category have been vaccinated, with 34.54 lakh persons getting the first dose. About 39.41 lakh persons in the 60-plus category have been vaccinated, of which 24.74 lakh have got the first dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh leads to traffic disruptions in HP

Punjab logs 38 more Covid cases, one death

Govt has not finalised new mining policy: Punjab to HC

Mohali: Congress hits back at Azad group for questioning legality of cattle shed
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP