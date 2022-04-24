Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Vij meets agitating NHM employees seeking reinstatement

The office of Haryana home and health minister said that Anil Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his ‘Janta Darbar’ at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Ambala Cantonment, who were hired for Covid duty in the state for a contract period that expired on March 31 and assured them of reinstatement.

The members from across the state had gathered at the bus stand under the banner of Corona Employees Association Haryana and NHM Employees Union Haryana, demanding that they should be kept in the health department.

The office of the health minister said that Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his ‘Janta Darbar’ at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances.

“The government never wanted to remove any employee, but they were employed following permission from the Union government. At present, those who are working in the laboratories have been asked to extend their tenure and the minister has already written to the CM on the issue,” Vij’s office said in a statement.

The government is in the process to develop a portal where a resident, working for a day with the state government, can register himself and as soon as there are vacancies, they will be eligible based on merit, it added.

Later, Vij heard over 3,000 complaints for six hours at his weekly darbar that resumed after over four months and marked them to officials concerned for redressal.

