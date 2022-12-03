Haryana wants SYL issue to be resolved amicably: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state wants the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue to be resolved amicably and does not want the ties with Punjab to be affected.

He was here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. “Issue of SYL canal is years old. However, I want it to be resolved amicably, so that our mutual love remains intact, because ties between Punjab and Haryana are very old. The dialogue between both continues. It will be good if it yields good result. If there is no result, we will wait for the SC verdict,” he said while addressing the media.

On the issue of Haryana’s demand for a separate Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, Khattar said, “We already have an assembly in Chandigarh. The new thing is the new hall proposed to be constructed. The existing hall is small and a big hall is being built to meet our needs. There should be no objection from anyone on it”.

Responding to a query regarding row over Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, he said, “We are doing it as per the SC verdict. We are bound to do so”.