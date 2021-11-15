Haryana will not face shortage of fertilisers, assures Khattar

Assuring farmers that there will not be any shortage of fertilisers during wheat and mustard sowing, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said eight racks of DAP (diammonium phosphate) manure have been received from the Central government in last three days and at least nine racks will be ordered in next three days.

“The supply of fertilisers is being ensured in the entire state by holding regular talks with the Central government. The Centre is providing 7,000 to 8,000 metric tonne DAP and NPK fertilisers everyday. Haryana government will not let the farmers face any kind of trouble,” Khattar said in a statement.

Haryana has so far received 2.10 lakh metric tonne DAP out of which, 1.82 lakh MT has been purchased by farmers.

Khattar said 3.84 lakh MT urea manure, 93,000 metric tonnes SSP manure and 37,000 metric tonne of NPK manure are available in the state.

‘Don’t pay attention to rumours’

The CM said farmers should not pay attention to the rumours as there is availability of fertiliser in adequate quantity in the state. Farmers should buy fertilisers according to the need, he said.

Khattar said farmers can use SSP manure for mustard and NPK manure for wheat and potato in place of DAP. The agriculture department is also continuously making the farmers aware of this.