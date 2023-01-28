Haryana working on SOP for lane-driving on highways

The Haryana government will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for implementing lane driving on highways.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over a meeting to review road safety efforts in the state, said people should be sensitised to follow lane driving strictly so as to avoid accidents.

The chief secretary also reviewed the installation of road safety equipment. Principal secretary, transport, Navdeep Singh Virk said the number of fatalities due to road accidents has decreased after 2014 following the implementation of road safety measures. He said that to further strengthen the road safety, efforts are being coordinated by the state road safety council secretariat.

On child rights

In a separate meeting, the chief secretary directed labour, education, women and child development and social justice and empowerment departments to submit a status report on implementation of SOP of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for implementation of provisions of section 12 (1) ( c ) of RTE Act.

While presiding over the meeting regarding school dropouts, the chief secretary was told that 1,575 children in street situations have been identified in Haryana, out of which 787 have been enrolled in various schools in the state, while document preparation process and linking the rest of the children with state government schemes was underway.

Kaushal said that nodal officers appointed in the districts should identify those children who are not attending and make efforts to bring them back into the education system. Besides this, the officers should also ensure that migration certificates are issued to those children who are moving away from the place of their education. He also directed the officers to upload the district wise current status of out of school children including disabled, home-schooling children, children in streets situations, into child labour, in unmapped madrasas and migrant children and children who have lost both or single parent during the pandemic on National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) portal by January 28.