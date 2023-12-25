Haryana: Wrestlers, coaches, khaps welcome govt’s move to suspend WFI

After the sports ministry decided to suspend the newly elected wrestling federation of India (WFI) body, Haryana wrestlers, some coaches, and khaps urged the government to suspend the state wrestling bodies to bring transparency in the entire system. Wrestlers, coaches, khaps welcome govt’s move to suspend WFI. (HT FILE)

Somveer Kadian, commonwealth medallist, said that they welcome the government’s decision to suspend the WFI body but they want the government should suspend all state bodies too.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kadian said,“ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has captured the wrestling federation of India and his aides are dominating in states’ bodies also. If the government wants to bring fairness and a good atmosphere for women wrestlers, it should suspend all state wrestling federations. Was the government sleeping when Bhushan’s right-hand man Sanjay Singh was selected for the post of president?”

Commonwealth gold medalist and Olympian Geeta Phogat welcomed the sports’ ministry ‘s decision to suspend the wrestling federation of India’s (WFI) newly elected body. She said that new rays of hope have emerged after a long time that the wrestlers’ will get justice.

Sakshi Malik’s father-in-law Satywan Kadian, who was also a wrestler, said that the government should ensure that one female will be included into the new body.

“The outgoing WFI president Sanjay Singh was a dummy head and he was controlled by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He had decided to conduct wrestling matches at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh and many budding wrestlers were opposing this decision. This decision brings hope that girls will get justice,” he added.

Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh said that the government should take over the federations of other games also.

“ The government should assure that Brij Bhushan’s dominance in wrestling is removed. The government should think about the issues raised by women wrestlers. Bhushan’s arrogance was depicted on social media platforms after his close aide Sanjay Singh was elected and Brij Bhushan’s son commented that their dominance will prevail, raising serious questions of autocracy,” he added.

Phogat Khap on Sunday held a meeting in Charkhi and welcomed the government’s decision to suspend the WFI body. Phogat Khap president Balwant Nambardar said that the government should appoint a wrestler to the post of WFI president and one woman in the panel.