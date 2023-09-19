Haryana wrestlers felicitate their coach with SUV, silver mace

A group of nearly 250 wrestlers felicitated their coach and retired Haryana government wrestling coach Ram Mehar Kundu, seven years after his retirement, with a car and a silver mace at Kumaspur village in Sonepat on Sunday.

Wrestlers with their coach Ram Mehar Kundu at Kumaspur village in Sonepat. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhronacharya awardee coach Om Prakash Dahiya said the wrestlers had created a WhatsApp group in which they planned to felicitate their childhood coach Ram Mehar Kundu for his contribution to wrestling.

“He retired seven years ago and since then, we were requesting him to attend our felicitation programme but he kept refusing. Recently, we decided to organise a felicitation ceremony for him and every member donated money as per their wish. A Tata Nixon car, which costs ₹16 lakh, and a silver mace were dedicated to coach sahab,” Dahiya added.

Talking to Hindustan Times over phone, the retired coach, who lives in Shahpur village of Sonepat, said he had joined the service as junior coach in Haryana government’s sports department in 1988.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have trained more than 60 national and international champions. More than 250 wrestlers, whom I trained, are now in service in the Haryana police, Railways, Delhi police, CRPF, CISF and other departments. Majority of my service was in Sonepat district and I had never been partial in selecting players,” he added.

Kundu further said he always taught his players to stay away from drugs and smoking.

“My main aim was to ensure they grow up to be good human beings first, champions later. I tried to inculcate good values in them. The kids whom I trained 25 years ago still visit my house when they get time. They are like family to me. I want to thank these players for considering me as their Guru and giving me so much respect and love,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rai, Mohan Lal, who also attended the felicitation ceremony said that players of Haryana have always respected their coaches and the wrestlers displayed a good gesture by honouring coach Ram Mehar Kundu, seven years’ after his retirement.

“This is Kundu’s real earning. I asked the players to help budding players and display good harmony,” the MLA added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON