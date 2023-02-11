Haryana Youth Congress to start drive to highlight data errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra

The Haryana Youth Congress will start a campaign to highlight the errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data and persuade the state government to rectify them.

State Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja on Saturday said that the campaign on errors in Parivar Pehchan Patra is titled ‘Ghanti bajao, sarkar jaagao’.

Budhiraja said, “The PPP or the family identity card has become a ‘parivar pareshan patra’ or trouble card instead and the common man is facing problems.”

Addressing a press conference, he said that the state Youth Congress will listen to the problems of the common man through the WhatsApp number 8222024442.

“The Haryana Youth Congress is going to start this campaign in all 90 assembly constituencies. Through this campaign, Youth Congress workers, along with the sufferers, will go into the offices of DC, ADC, and other administrative offices and ring the bell regarding PPP card errors,’’ he said.

Budhiraja appealed to the public to send photos of their family ID on WhatsApp number 8222024442 for rectification efforts. “There are citizens whose ration cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, and old-age pension have been stopped by the state government. We will collect this data and present it in the upcoming Haryana assembly session,” he said.

He said that the PPP was started by the government so that voter ID, Aadhaar, bank accounts, etc. could be linked together. “But the surveys that were conducted by the government to make PPP cards were done in a wrong manner as most of them were telephonic. Income of poor families was shown to be higher than it actually was,’’ he said.

Budhiraja said that not only the school and college students but infants have also been shown to be earning members of a family in the PPP database.