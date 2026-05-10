Haryana: Bogus procurement suspected as wheat arrivals cross 72 LMT

Despite reports of heavy crop damage and low wheat yield due to unseasonal rains, wheat arrivals in Haryana mandis have crossed expectations raising the doubts of bogus procurement or unauthorised arrival of wheat from neighbouring states.

This is despite the state witnessing crop lodging due to untimely rainfall and strong winds when the crop was in maturing stage during March and April. (HT Photo)

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According to data available on the Haryana government procurement portal, wheat arrival in mandis had reached over 85 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) against the government’s expected targets of 72 LMT. The government agencies had already procured around 79 LMT wheat during the ongoing rabi procurement season and arrival was still going on, forcing the procurement agencies to make alternate arrangements for the storage.

The state has a total 52.66 lakh acres verified crop area under wheat. But the wheat arrival figures are significantly higher compared to previous years as the state has recorded wheat procurement of 70.34 LMT in 2025-26, 71.51 LMT in 2024-25 and 63.17 LMT in 2023.

This is despite the state witnessing crop lodging due to untimely rainfall and strong winds when the crop was in maturing stage during March and April. Even farmers across several districts had reported a major fall in average wheat yield after crops flattened in the fields declining to around 18-20 quintals per acre against last year’s 21-22 quintals.

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{{^usCountry}} Farmer groups have alleged that wheat from neighbouring states, especially from Uttar Pradesh is being brought into Haryana mandis and sold at the minimum support price (MSP) through alleged collusion between ahrtias (commission agents) and mandi officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmer groups have alleged that wheat from neighbouring states, especially from Uttar Pradesh is being brought into Haryana mandis and sold at the minimum support price (MSP) through alleged collusion between ahrtias (commission agents) and mandi officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is despite the government having introduced several measures to counter the unauthorised procurement of wheat by making the mandatory biometric registration for the gate passes besides mandatory registration on Meri Fasal Mera Bayora portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is despite the government having introduced several measures to counter the unauthorised procurement of wheat by making the mandatory biometric registration for the gate passes besides mandatory registration on Meri Fasal Mera Bayora portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alleging unauthorised arrival of wheat in Haryana mandis, Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, alleged that during current rabi marketing season-2026, despite of bad weather and low average yield, about 85 LMT of wheat already reached Haryana mandis till May 8 against the total procurement of 70.34 LMT last year, raising doubts over the additional arrival of 15 LMT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alleging unauthorised arrival of wheat in Haryana mandis, Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, alleged that during current rabi marketing season-2026, despite of bad weather and low average yield, about 85 LMT of wheat already reached Haryana mandis till May 8 against the total procurement of 70.34 LMT last year, raising doubts over the additional arrival of 15 LMT. {{/usCountry}}

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However, no state-level official inquiry has yet been announced by the state government regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, two FIRs have already been registered in Karnal for suspected wheat influx from UP, in which 6 arhtiyas were booked for the alleged illegal inflow.

Officials, however, maintain that procurement operations are being carried out transparently and according to government guidelines. “The figures have crossed the set target but the government was committed to ensure the procurement of all registered and verified farmers by May 15”, said a senior official from state agriculture department requesting anonymity adding that the officials will also examine if there are any complaints of illegal procurement.

Arun Kumar Ahuja, administrative secretary and chief general manager (procurement and warehouse) at HAFED, told HT that procurement operations are still ongoing. He added that the state government has already arranged to procure the entire produce and, if required, further approval will be sought from the Centre and the Food Corporation of India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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