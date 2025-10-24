Haryana’s air quality deteriorates despite zero stubble burning

Many parts of Haryana recorded “poor” and “very poor” air quality on Thursday even as there were zero incidents of crop residue burning.

On October 8 too, zero incidents of residue burning were recorded. The officials said that so far 58 farm fire incidents have been recorded in the state in comparison to 665 during the corresponding period last year.

Highest 13 cases were lodged on the Diwali festival this season.

The state government continues to impose fine, penal action and barring erring farmers from selling their produce in the market.

So far, 31 FIR’s have been registered against the farmers for burning crop residue.

At 325, Bahadurgarh records worst AQI in country

Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district of Haryana registered the most toxic air in the country at 325, ranking in the “very poor” category of the Air Quality Index (AQI).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), another industrial town of Haryana -- Dharuhera -- in Rewari district stood second with just a marginal difference at 322 in the same category.

Dharuhera’s air was the most toxic a day earlier and was recorded at 379.

The AQI measures air quality on a scale of 0 to 500, with six categories—good (0–50, dark green), satisfactory (51–100, green), moderate (101–200, yellow), poor (201–300, orange), very poor (301–400, red), and severe (above 401, maroon).

The index, which is an average of past 24 hours, showed that unlike Wednesday, when six Haryana cities were in the country’s 10 most polluted under ‘red’, only three remained on Thursday.

Third city under the “very poor” category was Jind at 302.

Several cities in Haryana, including Rohtak (299), Fatehabad (286), Charkhi Dadri (268), Panipat (253), Ambala (253), Panchkula (251), Kurukshetra (237), Manesar (222), Sonepat (214), Gurugram (208) and Bhiwani (202), recorded “poor” air quality