Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s Covid numbers continue to be on the slide
chandigarh news

Haryana’s Covid numbers continue to be on the slide

The cumulative positivity rate also dropped to 6.84% from 6.95% and the active cases remained below 700; only five fatalities were reported last week.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:02 AM IST
According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Chandigarh Coronavirus infections in Haryana remained in a slump for the 14th successive week with the state reporting a record low of 129 infections between August 9 and 15.

The cumulative positivity rate also dropped to 6.84% from 6.95% and the active cases remained below 700. Only five fatalities were reported last week.

Health officials, however, have warned that the decline in infection rate will not continue for long with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the festival season in the offing. “There is no room for complacency. There are chances of the numbers climbing up by September-end,’’ said a health official. On Sunday, the state had ordered crèche and anganwadi centres run by the women and child development department to stay closed till August 31 as a precautionary and preventive measure.

The deadly second wave of virus had caused around 4.21 lakh infections and 4,200 fatalities over six weeks in April and May. The infections finally started declining in the second week of May.

Hisar is the only district with over 100 active cases. Seventeen districts have less than 50 active cases, of which seven have less than 10 active cases.

Two more deaths, 22 new cases in Haryana

Haryana on Monday recorded two more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,660, while 22 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,230.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts.

Of the new cases, five were from Gurgaon while two each were from Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Palwal districts, it said.

The state has 666 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 7,59,904, while the recovery rate is 98.66%, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP