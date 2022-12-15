Haryana’s first toilet for transgenders to come up in Panipat

: Panipat will be the first city in Haryana to construct a toilet exclusively for the transgender community.

The toilet will come up at the Haryana roadways bus stand in the city after it was approved by the Panipat municipal corporation.

As per information, the Haryana roadways has provided land for the toilet and the construction for the same has already begun, which is being carried out by the city’s Inner Wheel Club.

Haryana Roadways General Manager Kuldeep Jhangra said that the club authorities had approached him for the land for the setting up of the toilet for the transgender community and he had given consent for the land and other basic facilities including electricity, sewerage and water for the civic facility.

He said that it is the need of the hour and he will also make efforts of a separate toilet for the transgender community at the under construction new bus stand of Haryana roadways near Siwah village of Panipat.

President of the Inner Wheel Club Panipat (Central) Megha Bhatia, who floated the idea, told Hindustan Times, that she has taken this initiative in collaboration with the Haryana roadways.

Bhatia said that after construction of this toilet, Panipat’s bus stand will be the only bus stand in the state to have an exclusive toilet for the transgender community.

She said that she will generate funds for the toilet and after its completion, they will start a new project for setting up a separate school for the transgender children.

“They deserve all facilities, especially education and now we will make efforts for a separate school for them so that they could get education,” she added.

Sadhna, president of Haryana and Punjab Kinnar Sabha, who was also the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Panipat said, “I am thankful to them for taking this initiative as this the basic need of the transgender community.”

Sadhna demanded that more such toilets for the transgenders should be set up at all the bus stands and railway stations in Haryana and Punjab and the government should immediately take steps in this direction.

