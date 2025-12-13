Haryana’s GST collections up by 7%

Haryana has recorded a 21% growth in net state goods and services tax (SGST) collections at the national level. An official spokesperson said this was much higher than the national average of 6%. The spokesperson said excise revenue till November 30, 2025, stood at ₹ 9,370.28 crore compared to ₹ 8,629.46 crore during the same period last year. (HT Photo for representation)

The state’s net SGST collection in November 2025 stood at ₹3,835 crore, which was 17% higher than November 2024. The total GST collection till November in the current financial year has reached ₹83,606 crore which was 7% higher than last year and better than the national average of 5.8%, the spokesperson said.

Based on this improved revenue performance, Haryana’s ranking has risen to fourth position. Officers said that the State has about 6.03 lakh GST-registered taxpayers, with an annual growth rate of 6.11% between 2018 and 2025. These tax statistics were conveyed in a meeting to review the functioning of the excise and taxation department by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

The CM also launched two digital initiatives on Friday. A mobile application “Kar Hiteshi” will allow citizens to report GST-related irregularities confidentially. The spokesperson said the users can upload photos, videos or documents to report issues such as fake billing, wrongful input tax credit, unregistered business operations, non-issuance of bills, or concealed transactions.

The app ensures that the identity of the informer does not get disclosed to field officers. CM Saini also launched six new online excise services. The spokesperson said that these services have been developed for permissions related to ethanol, extra neutral alcohol (ENA), and denatured spirit. “Business entities can now apply online for import and export permissions for ethanol and ENA as well as for import-export approvals for denatured spirit. Applicants can track the status of their applications and download digitally signed permission letters,” the spokesperson added.

Real-time monitoring of cargo movement, permit deadlines, and compliance will be done through a dashboard. This will reduce paperwork, prevent potential for misuse, and provide faster and transparent services to industries.

The CM said that other excise services, including brand label registration and the licencing module, should also be brought online at the earliest to make departmental processes fully technology-based.

The spokesperson said the department has developed a VAT monitoring dashboard to track real-time VAT deposits. The system also raises automatic alerts in case of delays, helping field officers to take timely action.

The department presented district-wise and item-wise details of licence fees, excise duties, bottling fees, permit fees, import duties, and VAT on country liquor.