Haryana CM Khattar headed panel takes serious view of delay after opening financial bids

The high-powered works committee of Haryana headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken a serious note of the officers taking “lot of time” in processing the files even after opening of financial bids, it has emerged.

The high-powered works committee of Haryana headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken a serious note of the officers taking “lot of time” in processing the files even after opening of financial bids, it has emerged. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This issue was hotly discussed in the April 15 meeting of the high-powered works committee in which chief minister Khattar was present. During the course of discussion revolving around approval of rates for contract, it came to the notice of the committee that a lot of time is being taken by the officers for processing the files after opening of financial bids. “The committee has viewed it seriously and directed that after opening of financial bids, there should not be a delay of more than two working days at any level in putting up the case before the final authority/committee,” the finance department has said in a May 30 letter sent to all the heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, directing them to bring these instructions to the notice of all concerned in their respective department for compliance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The finance department has also forwarded the letter to all the additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of the state for information and necessary action.