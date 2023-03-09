Haryana’s Jind native caught with illegal pistol, 36 cartridges

A native of Haryana’s Jind was caught with an illegal .32-bore revolver and 36 live cartridges during patrolling in Mauli Jagran on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. Police said the accused, Govind, failed to produce any permission for carrying the arms and ammunition in Chandigarh. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Unidentified man stabs youth in Sector 46

Chandigarh An unidentified man stabbed a 27-year-old youth in the stomach on the Sector 46/47 dividing road on March 7, police said. The victim, Jatinder, a resident of Sector 46, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for the stab injuries. He told the police that the accused, who was riding a Honda Activa, waylaid him and fled after stabbing him in the stomach. A case under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras for clues about the accused.

Man booked for abetting woman’s suicide

Mohali A month after a 26-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her PG accommodation in Phase 9, police have booked a man for abetment of suicide. The accused, identified as Gavi, has been booked on the complaint of the deceased’s brother. The woman, who worked at a salon, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on February 6. Her family had alleged that Gavi killed their daughter and hanged the body to make it appear as suicide. They said the accused had promised to marry her and later backtracked, leaving her disturbed. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

Loud music: Two Sector-26 clubs fined ₹2,000

Chandigarh A local court has directed the proprietors of two clubs in Sector 26 to pay a fine of ₹2,000 for playing loud music on March 5. Police had lodged separate DDRs against Deepak Chaudhary of Fellas Club and Pankaj Kumar of Brew Estate under Section 61 of the Punjab Police Act for the violation.

Draw of lots for EWS admissions today

Chandigarh The draw of lots for admissions to private schools under the EWS category for the 2023-24 session will be held at 4 pm on March 10, the UT education department said on Thursday. The parents of the selected candidates will be contacted by SMS. They will be required to submit the requisite original documents to the respective schools by March 17, failing which the admission will stand cancelled.

UT lad representing India in amateur golf tourney

Chandigarh Arjun Singh Bhatia, a Class-12 student at St Kabir Public School, has been selected by the Indian Golf Union to represent the country in the 36th Bangladesh Open Golf Championship being held at Dhaka from March 8 to 11. Arjun is the current merit list leader of the IGU Junior Boys A Cat. In the last one year, he has won the IGU Delhi NCR Cup and the IGU Western India Junior Boys championship. In addition, he finished second at the All-India Junior Boys Championshiop. In all, he has had a total of seven podium finishes in 2022 on the IGU circuit.

PEC faculty is northern region of ASCE, India section chief

Chandigarh Har Amrit Singh Sandhu, a faculty member at the civil engineering department of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), has been elected as the president of the northern region of American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) – India section. ASCE-India section is divided into four regions (east, west, north, and south). Recently, ASCE HQ announced the results of the elections of office-bearers for its northern region (comprises Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, UK, Jammu, etc.) for the 2023-2025 term.

Haryana speaker felicitates kidney donors

Chandigarh Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday felicitated around 100 kidney donors and recipients, including a 15-year-old boy who underwent kidney transplant last year. They were felicitated at a hospital in Panchkula. While speaking on the occasion, Gupta said education and awareness on organ donation was the need of the hour. He also urged all hospitals to help the needy who cannot afford costly treatment.

