Haryana’s recovery rate improves to 90.38%

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:20 PM IST
With 14,734 patients recovering from the virus in Haryana, the number of active cases has come down to 62,352. (HT Photo)

Haryana recorded 6,457 coronavirus cases and 129 deaths on Thursday. With 14,734 patients recovering from the virus, the number of active cases has come down to 62,352.

A medical bulletin said that the positivity rate on Thursday came down to 10.84% and the cumulative positivity rate was 8.52%.

The state’s recovery rate improved to 90.38%. There were 1,331 critically ill patients including 318 on ventilator support.

Gurugram still has the highest number of 13,623 active cases in state, followed by Hisar (5,999), Faridabad (4,159), Sirsa (3,761) and Karnal (3,540), as per the bulletin.

Among the fatalities, 12 persons were from Jind, 11 each from Karnal and Hisar, eight each from Gurugram and Faridabad, seven each from Ambala, Panchkula and Sirsa, six each from Bhiwani, Rohtak and Panipat, five each from Sonepat, Rewari, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri, four from Kurukshetra, three each from Kaithal and Fatehabad, two each from Mahendergarh and Palwal, and one from Nuh.

