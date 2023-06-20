Haryana’s road network will be on par with US: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

With a promise to develop Haryana’s road network will be on par with the US, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹3,700 crore. Union minister Nitin Gadkari with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala inspects the model of 11 flyovers on the eight-lane National Highway from Delhi to Panipat, in Sonipat on Tuesday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering at “Gauravshali Bharat Rally” in Sonepat, Gadkari said the ministry was working on 100 projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in Haryana, which were expected to be completed by December next year. At least 51 such projects of 2,200 km worth ₹47,000 crore have been completed and 30 of 830 km worth ₹35,000 crore are in progress. He said among 19 other projects of 756 km worth ₹20,000 crore, detailed project reports of 14 projects is being prepared.

Gadkari said work worth ₹6,000 crore has already been completed in Haryana. He proposed to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ambala-Kotputli highway. Gadkari said Haryana will also become a beneficiary of the 670-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway which will be constructed at a cost of ₹9,000 crore and will be completed in December 2024.

₹3,700 crore projects in Karnal, Sonepat, Ambala

Three projects worth ₹3,700 crore inaugurated by the Union minister in Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnal, Sonepat and Ambala included ₹900-crore 11 flyovers on the 24-km eight-lane stretch of the National Highway from Delhi to Panipat, which will reduce traffic congestion on the stretch.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the outer ring road of ₹1,700 crore ring road project in Karnal. The construction of a 34-km ring road around the city will be constructed under the National Highways Authority of India’s Bharatmala Pariyojana.

He also laid the stone of construction work of the 23-km Ambala Green Field six-lane ring road project at Jandli village in Ambala.

Besides, he also announced to give ₹300 crore under the Setu Bharatam Yojana for the construction of ROB and RUB to make Haryana free of railway level crossings.

Most water disputes resolved

Reacting over inter-state water-dispute involving Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Gadkari, who earlier also held the charge of Union water resources minister, assured that farmers would be paid remunerative prices for their produce and adequate water will be supplied for their fields. Without mentioning about the SYL canal issue, he said of the 23 unresolved disputes for the past 40 years, 18 were resolved and projects of Uttarakhand and Himachal were cleared so that Haryana gets its share of water.

E-rickshaws a revolutionary step

The Union minister termed the concept of e-rickshaws as a revolutionary step in the country saying that providing an e-rickshaw to about one crore rickshaw pullers in the country was one of the biggest initiatives of the Union government. He also addressed BJP workers in Karnal.

