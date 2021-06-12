Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s sero survey to include kids above 6 years
Haryana’s sero survey to include kids above 6 years

The health minister said the survey will also ascertain whether the antibodies were present due to vaccination or because of contracting the infection
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Haryana logged 436 coronavirus infections and 1,036 recoveries on Friday, bringing down the number of active cases to 5,749. As many as 43 people succumbed to the virus. (Representative Image/HT File)

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said children above the age of six will also be included in the sero survey starting June 15 to determine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community.

The health minister said the survey will also ascertain whether the antibodies were present due to vaccination or because of contracting the infection.

“The study will provide data about susceptible populations, which will allow us to channelise and prioritise the vaccination drive,” he said.

“The survey will also help prepare a plan to deal with the third wave of Covid ,” he said, adding that the lockdown in the state had broken the chain of infections.

“People cooperated and adhered to the lockdown guidelines, which has brought down the graph of infections. However, people must remain careful and alert despite the declining figures,” he said.

Haryana reports 436 new cases, 43 deaths

Haryana logged 436 coronavirus infections and 1,036 recoveries on Friday, bringing down the number of active cases to 5,749. As many as 43 people succumbed to the virus.

As per a medical bulletin, the positivity rate dropped to 1.24% and the recovery rate touched 98.08%.

As many as 97,363 more people were inoculated, taking the vaccinated population to 64.13 lakh. With 565 active infections, Hisar was the worst-affected district, followed by Sirsa (522) Gurugram (455), Karnal (431), Jind (364), Panipat (357 ), Faridabad (354) and Kurukshetra (321).

