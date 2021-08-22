Haryana’s unemployment rate is nearly 10%

The unemployment rate in Haryana is 9.9%, the state government has informed the Vidhan Sabha.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala while replying to a question of Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed during the monsoon session on Friday said the state’s unemployment rate was much less as compared to the national average of 13.3%.

The figure, however, assumes significance as more than 44,000 sanctioned posts are lying vacant in state’s education and health departments.

Dushyant said the latest periodic labour survey conducted by Union ministry of statistics and programme shows that the prevailing unemployment rate in Punjab is 10.8%, Delhi 12%, Rajasthan 15.1% and Uttar Pradesh 13.4%.

At least 46% sanctioned non-teaching posts and 20% teaching posts are lying vacant in the education department. The figure for the health department is 39%.

According to education department’s post-wide details of vacancies till July 1, over 9,600 non-teaching posts, out of nearly 21,200 sanctioned posts, are lying vacant.

Similarly, in the field offices, over 25,600 posts of teaching staff, out of over 1.27 lakh sanctioned posts, are vacant. As many as 1,018 posts of the teachers (PRT/JBT/HT) are vacant in Mewat cadre.

Also, 13,073 posts of postgraduate teachers (PGTs) and 11,041 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) are vacant in the state. As many as 1,045 posts of principals and 155 of headmasters of high schools are also waiting to be filled.

In his written reply to Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry’s question, education minister Kanwar Pal said 711 vacant posts of principals, 98 of head masters have been filled through promotions in past two weeks.

The education minister said requisition to fill 3,646 posts of PGTs, 2,636 posts of TGTs as well as 952 posts of PRT for Mewat cadre have already been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The demand to fill 6,695 posts of peons has also been sent to the chief secretary.

Medical staff crunch

Over 9,000 posts, out of 23,600 sanctioned posts, are lying vacant in the health department. At least 980 posts of medical officers and 209 of senior medical officers are vacant. Against 436 sanctioned posts of nursing sister, 228 are vacant, and out of 4,403 posts of staff nurse, 2,260 (51%) are vacant, according to the health department data furnished in response to query of MLA Chaudhry.

According to the data, of the total 1,959 posts of computer clerk, clerk, assistant, superintendent, steno typists and storekeepers in the health department, about 700 are vacant.

Among other posts lying vacant are pharmacist (366), radiographer (232), lab technicians (711), ECG technicians (67), dietician (23), lab attendant (28), physiotherapist (55), plumber (10), senior dental surgeon (26), dental surgeon (110) and matron (23).

75% private job quota still not in force

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala told the Vidhan Sabha that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act-2020, giving 75% reservation to local candidates in the private sector, has not come into force so far as the date of its enforcement has not been notified by the state government. He clarified that after Haryana legislative assembly passed the bill in question on November 5, 2020, and after receiving the assent of the governor. the act was enacted and notified on March 2. It may be recalled that under this act the private sector companies will have to employ 75% of local candidates with respect to posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than ₹50,000.