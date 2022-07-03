Haryanvi song on SYL removed from YouTube

Haryanvi singer Ramkesh Jeewan Puria’s song on SYL canal has been removed by YouTube from his official channel after a Hisar-based influencer, Rajesh Kundu, objected to the usage of a clip in the song.

Ramkesh had released his song to counter Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumously released song on the SYL, which was also taken down by the YouTube.

Kundu claimed Haryanvi singer Jeewan Puria had taken a video clip from his YouTube channel ‘The Ink’ and ‘The Agro’ and falsely used it.

“This clip was taken during farmers’ stir against now-repealed three farm laws last year and this shows a bonhomie between Haryana and Punjab farmers. But Jeewan Puria used this clip without permission and it showed division among the farmers of both states on the SYL issue. I had served a legal notice to the singer and wrote to YouTube pertaining to content privacy,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Jeewan Puria could not be reached for a comment.

