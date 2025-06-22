HAU protest: Haryana govt panel holds talks with students

A four-member Haryana government panel on Saturday held two rounds of talks with students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, who have been protesting on campus since June 10 following a lathi charge by university officials and security personnel. A third round of talks was underway at the time of filing this report. (Sourced)

The committee, comprising education minister Mahipal Dhanda, public works minister Ranbir Gangwa, social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar, met a 12-member student delegation at the deputy commissioner’s office in Hisar. A third round of talks was underway at the time of filing this report.

The students submitted a dossier to the panel containing video footage of the alleged assault, medical records and testimonies from injured students. However, neither the panel nor the students disclosed which demands had been accepted or rejected, citing that final discussions were still ongoing.

More than 350 students have signed a memorandum demanding the removal of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj, accusing him of stifling dissent and ordering the June 10 lathi charge outside his official residence. A copy of the memorandum has also been sent to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

At the protest site, students have put up a large poster titled “Wall of Courage,” which supporters—including fellow students, faculty members, and parents—are signing as a show of solidarity.