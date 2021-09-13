Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HAU student selected to pursue PG course at ISRO

HAU student, Shivanshi, will complete first year study in ISRO and second year study from University of Twente (ITC), Netherlands
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Shivanshi Yadav, a student of the college of agricultural engineering and technology, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, has been selected to pursue post-graduation at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an official spokesperson said.

Shivanshi hails from Khushpura village in Rewari district.

She will pursue her post-graduation degree in geo-information science and earth observation from Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit of ISRO at Dehradun. It is a two-year programme under which she will complete first year study in ISRO and second year study from University of Twente (ITC), Netherlands.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof BR Kamboj said Shivanshi is one of the 10 students selected for this course from across the country. He said the university is getting in touch with world-class educational institutions for national and international-level exposure for students.

