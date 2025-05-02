Have no surplus water, BBMB decision arbitrary, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly reiterated the state’s position that it has no surplus water to share with neighbouring states and warned that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) cannot release water to Haryana without Punjab’s consent. Mann on Thursday visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district where state minister Harjot Singh Bains held a ‘dharna’ along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. Bains claimed they locked a room at the Nangal dam from where water supply is regulated. (HT File)

Addressing the media at Nangal dam, Mann described the water sharing dispute as a “very serious” issue, claiming that Punjab is already facing a water crisis. He said that Haryana has already consumed 16,000 cusecs of additional water beyond its allocated share.

He also accused the Haryana and Rajasthan governments of collaborating to unlawfully take Punjab’s water and criticised the BBMB for deciding to release 8,500 cusecs of water without Punjab’s approval. “Rajasthan and Haryana governments have joined hands to rob the waters of the Punjab,” he said.

Mann emphasised that Punjab holds a 60% share in BBMB, and the decision to release water was arbitrary, dictatorial and undemocratic. He said that such moves would not be tolerated and vowed to protect the state’s water resources at all costs. He stressed that as the custodian of Punjab’s interests, he was committed to preventing anyone from robbing the state’s waters.

The CM warned the Centre, Haryana, Rajasthan and the BBMB that Punjab would strongly oppose any attempt to seize its water, noting that the state’s agricultural economy is deeply tied to its water resources. He also suggested that the Union government should instead focus on diverting water from the Chenab, Jhelum, Ujh and other rivers for the region’s needs, possibly through the cancellation of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Mann criticised the BJP leaders from Punjab, including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar and Captain Amarinder Singh for their silence on the matter. He urged them to either resign or join the state government in safeguarding Punjab’s water rights.