HC acquits dera chief Ram Rahim in journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

The dera head, along with three others, was originally convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula on January 17, 2019. The lower court had sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000. While the high court bench, comprising chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Vikram Aggarwal, set aside the verdict against Ram Rahim, it upheld the conviction of at least two other accused in the case.

The bench pronounced the order in open court on Saturday morning.

The detailed judgment, which will clarify the specific grounds for the acquittal, is expected to be released later today.

Chhatrapati was shot at point-blank range outside his house on October 24, 2002. The attack came months after his newspaper published an anonymous letter detailing the systematic sexual exploitation of sadhvis (female disciples) by the dera chief.

Ram Rahim and his co-accused moved the high court in 2019, challenging the CBI court’s order and alleging false implication.

Despite this acquittal, the dera chief remains behind bars in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail. He is serving a 20-year sentence, awarded in 2017, for the rape of two disciples. He was granted a 40-day parole on January 5, 2026, following which he returned to the jail. It was the 15th time he was released since his conviction in 2017.

In May 2024, the high court had similarly acquitted him in the 2002 murder case of former dera manager Ranjit Singh.

He remains an accused in multiple cases concerning the 2015 sacrilege incidents in Punjab, which are still under investigation.