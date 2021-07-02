Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

HC allows Haryana to promote 663 lecturers to principal’s post

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the Haryana government to promote 663 lecturers to the post of principal
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The 2019 order had come on a clutch of petitions disputing seniority list finalised by the state education department. (iStock)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the Haryana government to promote 663 lecturers to the post of principal.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia modified HC’s 2019 order whereby the state was told not to make any promotions. The 2019 order had come on a clutch of petitions disputing seniority list finalised by the state education department.

The order was passed in an application seeking early hearing of the seniority dispute. It had come before the court that not only the petitioners are facing difficulties apart from private-respondents but even the department is having administrative difficulties on account of the stay orders and it would not be feasible if the stay orders continue.

It was submitted that on account of the litigation, promotions are being held up to the post of principals. There are 679 vacancies of principals for which postgraduate teachers (PGT) cadre or lecturers, which can be considered, subject to the final outcome of dispute on seniority of 663 PGTs, who were eligible for promotion.

In view of this, the high court has now allowed the state to promote lecturers with the condition that any promotion made will be subject to final outcome of the seniority dispute.

