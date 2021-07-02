Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC allows Haryana to promote 663 lecturers to principal’s post
The 2019 order had come on a clutch of petitions disputing seniority list finalised by the state education department. (iStock)
The 2019 order had come on a clutch of petitions disputing seniority list finalised by the state education department. (iStock)
chandigarh news

HC allows Haryana to promote 663 lecturers to principal’s post

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the Haryana government to promote 663 lecturers to the post of principal
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:50 PM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday allowed the Haryana government to promote 663 lecturers to the post of principal.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia modified HC’s 2019 order whereby the state was told not to make any promotions. The 2019 order had come on a clutch of petitions disputing seniority list finalised by the state education department.

The order was passed in an application seeking early hearing of the seniority dispute. It had come before the court that not only the petitioners are facing difficulties apart from private-respondents but even the department is having administrative difficulties on account of the stay orders and it would not be feasible if the stay orders continue.

It was submitted that on account of the litigation, promotions are being held up to the post of principals. There are 679 vacancies of principals for which postgraduate teachers (PGT) cadre or lecturers, which can be considered, subject to the final outcome of dispute on seniority of 663 PGTs, who were eligible for promotion.

In view of this, the high court has now allowed the state to promote lecturers with the condition that any promotion made will be subject to final outcome of the seniority dispute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.