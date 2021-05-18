Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC asks govt to decide on complaints against DGP in three months
chandigarh news

HC asks govt to decide on complaints against DGP in three months

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking a restraining order against director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava to write his annual performance appraisal (APR) report
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The petitioner though on Tuesday contended before the HC that he is confining the prayer in this petition to the consideration of his complaints by additional chief secretary (home). (Shutterstock)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking a restraining order against director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava to write his annual performance appraisal (APR) report.

Kumar had sought the restraint order to write his APR till the time the complaints filed by him against the DGP are decided.

The petitioner though on Tuesday contended before the HC that he is confining the prayer in this petition to the consideration of his complaints by additional chief secretary (home).

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, of the high court, in his order, said that in view of the limited prayer of the counsel for the petitioner, the petition is disposed of with a direction to additional chief secretary (home) to consider and decide the complaints in accordance with law expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP