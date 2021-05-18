HC asks govt to decide on complaints against DGP in three months

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking a restraining order against director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava to write his annual performance appraisal (APR) report.

Kumar had sought the restraint order to write his APR till the time the complaints filed by him against the DGP are decided.

The petitioner though on Tuesday contended before the HC that he is confining the prayer in this petition to the consideration of his complaints by additional chief secretary (home).

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, of the high court, in his order, said that in view of the limited prayer of the counsel for the petitioner, the petition is disposed of with a direction to additional chief secretary (home) to consider and decide the complaints in accordance with law expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order.