Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC asks Mohali SSP to look into temple vandalism complaint

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2023 03:22 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) to look into the complaint of vandalism at Shri Satya Narayan Mandir in Mataur village.

As per the plea, on February 11, some miscreants tried to indulge in rioting at the temple after entering the premises by breaking the locks of the office. After disconnecting CCTV cameras, they took away the “golaks”. The office-bearers of the temple committee had tried to get police help to stop the miscreants, around 20 in number, but in vain, the plea alleged.

It was further submitted that temple committee also made a written complaint to the police. But instead of lodging an FIR, the police officials forced the office-bearers to enter into a compromise with the miscreants. Complaints were made before the SSP and other senior officials also, but no FIR had been lodged, the plea alleged.

While disposing of the plea, the court directed the SSP to look into the complaint and take action based on investigation. The SSP was also told to apprise the committee members of the probe outcome.

