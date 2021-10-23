HC asks Punjab to convey decision on release of buses to operator

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Deep Bus Service had pleaded before HC that his buses, impounded by the transport authority, be released
The bus operator also demanded that the tax dues be allowed to be paid in instalments. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab government to convey its decision on a plea from a bus operator on release of buses and allowing payment of taxes in instalments.

The direction came on the plea of New Deep Bus Service, a bus operator that approached the court with a plea that it had submitted an application to the government on October 12, but the Regional Transport Authority, Faridkot, had not taken a decision.

In its representation, the bus operator company had said that it had not paid taxes for the period between January and October. It demanded that the dues be allowed to be paid in instalments and its buses impounded by the transport officials be released.

It had cited reasons, such as less passengers due to Covid-19 restrictions and losses owing to free bus travel facility for women by the Punjab government, etc., in its application.

The government in response had told the court that the October 12 representation had been rejected through an October 21 order.

The government had claimed that 26 buses of the operator were impounded for not paying taxes and on account of other violations during the statewide drive against tax defaulters.

