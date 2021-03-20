Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24
chandigarh news

HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24

The properties of Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Khaira and some persons associated with him were raided by ED on March 9 in a case of probe involving the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court . (HT PHOTO)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred hearing on the petition of Punjab Ekta Party president and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for March 24 with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking time to respond to the issues raised by the legislator.

The properties of Khaira and some persons associated with him were raided by ED on March 9 in a case of probe involving the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case. The central agency recently filed a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case in connection with the 2015 FIR.

Nine persons were convicted in October 2017 in the case by a trial court and sentenced them to imprisonment, ranging from three to 20 years, for trans-border heroin smuggling. The court had summoned Khaira as “additional accused” through same order. Two months later, Supreme Court had stayed the summons to him.

Khaira has moved the high court seeking quashing of the investigation launched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He also sought quashing of the ED’s summons issued on March 12, asking him to join the probe. Besides, he has requested the court to direct the ED not to take any coercive action against him, if he joins the probe. His counsel Vikram Chaudhari said Khaira has told court that he has not been provided with a copy of the ECIR (enforcement case information report). Khaira has also questioned sanctity of the proceedings saying as how the probe was initiated even as there is a stay from apex court in the main case.

He has also demanded that in the event of his appearance before the ED, audio/videography of the proceedings be allowed so that it is known why he is being called to join the probe. Chaudhari claimed that during the hearing the ED has told the court that Khaira was not an accused so far.

That further raises questions as to why searches were carried out that too during pandemic with ED raiding his premises with 30-40 personnel, Chaudhari added.

The plea filed last week demands that the outcome of the search and seizure exercise by the ED, his married daughter’s house and other persons related to him shouldn’t be taken note of. It further demands that the ED be stopped from unlocking his mobile phones and viewing the contents as it would “violate his fundamental rights”.

