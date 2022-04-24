HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held.
“Culpability of the crime he is accused of would not only emotionally devastate and destruct the growing years of the minor, but will completely compromise her over all mental growth as well,” the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill observed.
The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. He had filed a habeas corpus plea, seeking custody of his three-year-old daughter, alleging that her maternal grandparents had illegally taken away her and as such, the minor child is in their illegal custody.
He had argued that as per law, the petitioner, being father and natural guardian of the child, is entitled to the custody of the child, but he has been deprived of the same.
The marriage had taken place in November 2017 and his wife committed suicide in December 2021. The FIR also stood registered under the sections of subjecting a woman to cruelty and sections of dowry death. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
To buttress his claims, he had submitted that he must be considered to be innocent until proven guilty and thus, on that ground he cannot be denied the custody of his child, which he otherwise is legally entitled to.
The bench observed that his plea suffers from fallacy. “The issue of custody of the child is a very sensitive matter and has to be dealt with after taking into consideration the paramount welfare of the child. The petitioner, who is accused of having driven his wife to commit suicide, cannot be granted any equitable relief when it comes to handing him over the custody of the minor child,” the court said, adding that even otherwise, the child is in the custody of the maternal grandparents and maternal uncle and thus, the said people cannot be termed foreigners to the custody of the child.
In the given facts and circumstances, they are the best people to take care of the child, the bench added.
“This court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner, being the accused of having driven his wife to commit suicide, cannot be handed over the custody of the child as such course of action is not considered to be of paramount welfare of the child,” the bench said, while dismissing the plea.
Panipat all set for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations
A sea of devotees is expected to converge on to Panipat on Sunday for the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. As per the district administration, arrangements have been made to host over two lakh devotees, including at least one lakh from other states and countries, at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.
Seven minors charged with murder of Punjab-origin Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
Haryana power pangs: BJP-JJP govt going soft on Adani Power, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for 'going soft' on Adani Power Limited, which has stopped 1,424 MW of contracted electricity supply to the state despite a long-term power purchase agreement in place. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press briefing accused the state government of having a nexus with private power generators.
Haryana: Vij meets agitating NHM employees seeking reinstatement
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission in Ambala Cantonment, who were hired for Covid duty in the state for a contract period that expired on March 31 and assured them of reinstatement. The office of the health minister said that Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his 'Janta Darbar' at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances.
Hoshiarpur farmer commits suicide
Hoshiarpur: Depressed over low yield of wheat this season, a 40-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Paddi Sura Singh village on Friday evening, they said. Deputy superintendent of police (Garhshankar) Narinder Singh said a suicide note was recovered in which the farmer stated that he was taking the extreme step due to low yield of wheat this season.
