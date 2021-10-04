HC directs Mohali admn to carry out repair works in Kansal

Coming out in support of local residents of Kansal village, the high court of Punjab and Haryana directed the UT administration to carry out necessary repair and maintenance work of basic amenities and submit the report of the work done by the next hearing date.

Kansal Enclave Residents’ Welfare Association, Mohali, had filed a plea demanding repair and maintenance of basic amenities in the area. It was filed after the HC’s stay on demolition and construction activity in the Sukhna catchment area.

The court observed that the indulgence sought by applicants was regarding basic amenities, which were necessary for a safe and healthy living of residents as raised within the Master Plan area, that too after taking necessary approvals and sanctions from local authorities.

Applicants’ counsel submitted a short reply by the National Institute of Hydrology, as per which “the construction in Kansal village is not a hindrance in or affecting the flow of water to the lake”.

It concluded that, “Under natural conditions of drainage, there is no possibility of decrease in the flow towards the lake due to construction activities.”

Taking note of the reply, the judge stated that the court cannot shut its eyes to the health, hygiene and safety of the residents of Kansal area, “especially when this court stayed the demolition of constructions raised in the catchment area”.

The court directed the authorities to carry out necessary and basic repair, maintenance, development works of roads, sewerage, drainage, water supply and electricity in the said area.

Residents can also approach the deputy commissioner concerned “who shall initiate necessary appropriate action within a week of such grievance(s)”, the judge stated.

The court has sought a report of such work on or before the next date of hearing, November 11.