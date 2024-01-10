close_game
HC disposes of Golf club plea on UT’s show cause notices on building violations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2024 09:44 AM IST

The club had told the court that the project about the construction of seven residential huts near 9th fairway has been dropped

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has disposed of a plea from Chandigarh Golf Club against show cause notices by the administration against alleged building violations.

UT also said it would give three more week’s time to the club to respond to the issues raised in the December 29, 2023, notice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UT also said it would give three more week's time to the club to respond to the issues raised in the December 29, 2023, notice.

The club had told the court that the project about the construction of seven residential huts near 9th fairway has been dropped. Action in sync with the recommendations of the joint security committee has been initiated, it was informed adding that a part of the cantilever, constructed as per the approved building plan, which fell within 10 metres buffer range, has also been demolished. Hence, no dispute survives between the parties. In case there is still any dispute, every possible endeavour would be made to resolve the same amicably with the administration, the club had told the court.

During the hearing, UT’s counsel undertook that the notice sent on December 18, 2023, and an order passed on December 29, 2023, be considered as withdrawn.

UT also said it would give three more week’s time to the club to respond to the issues raised in the December 29 notice.

In December 18, show cause notice the UT had told the club to take remedial measures in the portion adjacent to Punjab Raj Bhawan on security grounds.

As of the December 29 order the UT had revoked the sanction given to the building plans of the club, owing to security concerns and it was told to remove the structures found in contravention of security report.

