Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC disposes of plea on Khaira’s disqualification
chandigarh news

HC disposes of plea on Khaira’s disqualification

A high court bench on Wednesday disposed of a plea seeking disqualification of Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:18 AM IST
A high court bench on Wednesday disposed of a plea seeking disqualification of Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The plea was filed in 2020 by one Harsimran Singh, a Kapurthala resident, demanding that the speaker be directed to decide representation of January 10, 2019, in which disqualification of Khaira as an MLA was sought after he quit the AAP and floated his own party, Punjab Ekta Party (PEP). In June this year, Khaira joined the Congress.

Khaira has invited disqualification on the ground of 10th schedule of Constitution of India. As per 10th schedule, a member of the House belonging to a particular party would be liable to be disqualified if he voluntarily gives up his membership of such a political party from which he is elected, the plea had argued.

The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal disposed of the plea taking note of the submissions from the state’s additional advocate general HS Sitta that as communicated a decision on the representation of Harsimran Singh will be taken within three months by the Speaker’s office.

Last week, too, the high court had disposed of a plea in which directions were sought to the speaker to disqualify six MLAs, including Khaira, who won on the AAP ticket in 2017, but later left the party.

Then state’s advocate general had submitted that these MLAs have already been served notice and a decision would soon be taken by him.

