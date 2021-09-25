Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC disposes of plea seeking judicial probe into Karnal violence
The plea was disposed of in view of government constituting a panel to enquire into the sequence of events leading to Karnal violence including police lathi-charge on the protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza on August 28. (HT File)
chandigarh news

HC disposes of plea seeking judicial probe into Karnal violence

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday disposed of a plea seeking judicial probe into the August 28 incident of violence reported in Karnal during a farmers’ protest against Centre’s three farm laws
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:03 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday disposed of a plea seeking judicial probe into the August 28 incident of violence reported in Karnal during a farmers’ protest against Centre’s three farm laws.

The plea was disposed in view of government constituting a one-man panel, presided over by justice (retd) of the Punjab and Haryana high court, SN Aggarwal, to enquire into the sequence of events leading to violence including police lathi-charge on the protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on August 28.

The plea was filed seeking judicial enquiry into the episode. In response to the plea, the Haryana Police had blamed farmers for the incident. Police said the video, wherein the then Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha is heard instructing the cops to “break the heads” of any protester who crosses the barricades, was filmed 13km away from the place of lathi-charge (Bastara toll plaza) and no policeman from there had joined the force at the toll plaza.

