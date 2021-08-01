Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC fines Kapurthala resident 50,000 for concealing facts
chandigarh news

HC fines Kapurthala resident 50,000 for concealing facts

The petitioner, Amanbir Singh Jaspal, was fined in first hearing of his plea and was told to deposit the amount within three months with the “Poor Patients Welfare Fund” of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 01:02 AM IST
HC fines Kapurthala resident 50,000 for concealing facts

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a Kapurthala resident 50,000 for concealing facts before the court.

The petitioner, Amanbir Singh Jaspal, was fined in first hearing of his plea and was told to deposit the amount within three months with the “Poor Patients Welfare Fund” of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, personally or through its website “www.pgimer.edu.in” and produce the receipt before the registrar general of high court.

Jaspal had approached high court seeking directions to local authorities to demolish the alleged dilapidated and unsafe portion of a building opposite bus stand, Kapurthala, owned by him. The Kapurthala municipal corporation had already directed him to demolish the building in a notice on July 28, 2020, he had claimed before court adding that 75% of the building has been demolished. The remaining 25% of the building is in possession of six persons out of which one has already vacated.

During the hearing, when the court sought more details, his counsel disclosed that these five persons are tenants in the building.

“..it is apparent that the petitioner has tried to misuse the process of the court. The tenants have not been impleaded as respondents. The tenants in occupation of the premises have certain rights,” the court said referring to provisions of the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949, now been substituted by the Punjab Rent Act, 1995, according to which they are protected.

Instead of seeking their eviction from the court of rent controller, the petitioner has devised a tactful route of filing a writ petition, justice Anil Kshetarpal observed, dismissing the plea and ordering him to pay a cost of 50,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP