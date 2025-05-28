HC for SOPs to combat gang related crime in Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ordered formulation of SOPs to combat gang related crimes in Punjab and Haryana. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ordered formulation of SOPs to combat gang related crimes in Punjab and Haryana.

“It is baffling to see that in spite of the widespread nature of this malady, no legislative framework to combat the same exists in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Addressing a similar situation in Maharashtra about two decades ago, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act, 1999, was promulgated,” the HC bench of justice HS Brar said while issuing a slew of directions.

The court was dealing with a petition from a Haryana resident, wherein the gaps in the manner of probe into complaints about threats from a gangster was highlighted by the petitioner. It was in April that HC had directed both the states to spell out measures being taken by them to deal with gangster culture.

The court termed gang-related crime as “fast spreading epidemic” and stressed that an unambiguous SOP is needed to be put in place to guide police officials into meaningfully helping the public. “However, the same is lacking in both the states of Punjab and Haryana. First and foremost, it is of the utmost importance to protect and preserve the identity of the complainant. A citizen must not pay the price for speaking out against anti-social elements,” the court underlined.

The court underlined that organised crime thrives on a culture of fear. “Gangs instil a pervasive sense of threat to personal safety as well as property, which coerces individuals into compliance. This fear-driven submission further entrenches their control and creates a sense of helplessness in the citizenry,” it further said, adding that to break this vicious cycle environment must be created where people come forward to report such crimes.