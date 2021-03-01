HC grants anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Saini, ex-IG Umranangal
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal in the Behbal Kalan firing case of 2015.
Saini and Umranangal were chargesheeted by the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police on January 15 in this case. Following which, a trial court had summoned the two. Their bail pleas against summoning were dismissed by the sessions court and they moved the high court last month. Their counsel, senior advocate APS Deol, confirmed the development. The detailed order is awaited.
Both are accused in the case registered at the Baja Khana police station in Faridkot. The case was registered on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.
The Haryana minister said that PM after taking the vaccine has proven himself to be a 'true hero' and thanked him for addressing the issues around vaccine scepticism.
