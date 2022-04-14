HC grants bail to drug case accused as Mohali police fail to file challan
The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted default bail to a drug case accused after the Mohali police failed to file the challan within the stipulated period.
The court was hearing a plea from one Narinder Kumar, who was booked by the state special operations cell, Mohali, on April 13, 2021, for allegedly possessing drugs.
Since the prosecution did not file any challan within the prescribed period of 180 days, the petitioner moved an application for his release, which was declined by a trial court on October 14, 2021, following which he approached the high court.
Before the 180-day period expired on October 10, 2021, acting on an application moved by the prosecution, the trial court had extended it by another 90 days on October 7, 2021, without issuing a notice to the accused.
The accused had argued that on the very day when the application was filed by the prosecution, it was allowed by the trial court, as shown in the attendance marked by the court where only public prosecutor is recorded as present.
The state counsel did not dispute the legal preposition that challan had to be filed within stipulated time and that a notice should have been issued to the accused as well, but argued that it was for the trial court to have issued notice to the accused and that on account of omission of the same, which was a procedural mistake, the petitioner cannot be allowed to benefit in any manner.
The court found that the challan had been filed beyond the period of 180 days. The order dated October 7, 2021, cannot be said to be a valid order on account of the accused not being served a notice before passing the order in question.
The high court referred to a Supreme Court order in this context, where it had clearly held that whenever any such application is to be filed, a prior notice is required to be furnished to the accused.
“The same not having been done, the order pertaining to extension of time for completing investigation cannot be said to have been validly passed and cannot be acted upon,” the bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill observed, while directing that the accused be released on bail.
Inform district if students show any ‘flu-like’ symptoms: Noida official
“You are requested to immediately inform the Covid helpline 1800492211 or write to the email id cmogbnr@gmail.com if any student displays symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other Covid-related symptoms to that timely action can be taken,” the CMO's letter to the education department said. Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday reported 33 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10 cases were among children, health officials said.
Mohali deputy commissioner interacts with media, assures corruption-free administration
Newly appointed deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Wednesday said the administration was working to provide responsible and accountable governance to people. Talwar said after assuming office, he made surprise checks at public service centres, such as Suvidha Centres, Fard Kendra, RTA and Tehsil Complex, and listened to problems of people visiting these centres. “At the same time, we intend to deal with illegal constructions and fraudulent builders with an iron hand,” he said.
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
