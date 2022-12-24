Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC issues contempt notice to Haryana secondary education director

The high court acted on the plea from Sarva Haryana Private School Trust, with members in different parts of the state, 60 of whom were before the court

HC issues contempt notice to Haryana secondary education director (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a contempt notice to director, secondary education, Haryana for allegedly not complying with an order passed by it in November.

The high court acted on the plea from Sarva Haryana Private School Trust, with members in different parts of the state, 60 of whom were before the court.

It was in November that the high court had directed Haryana to accept examination forms of students from 60 odd schools being run with provisional recognition.

However, the trust approached high court again alleging that enrolment as well as examination forms of the students admitted for the academic sessions 2022-23, had to be carried out by respondents, to enable the schools to upload the enrolment as well as examination forms. However, as director, secondary education failed to grant the necessary affiliation, in wilful defiance of the high court order, the schools are not able to upload the forms. Hence, contempt of court proceedings be initiated against the officer under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

Being December 28, as last date for the enrolment of students, the high court has issued contempt notice to the officer and sought response by December 27.

