HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana in case of Hoshiarpur man’s death in police firing
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the Punjab Police in the case of death of a 40-year-old Hoshiarpur man in police firing in Amritsar district on December 8 last year.
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) probing the case was also served the notice and the next date of hearing has been fixed on July 12.
Inderjit Singh, who was accused of snatching an SUV from a man in Haryana’s Ambala district, was killed in firing by a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) unit of the Amritsar commissionerate police. The cops had claimed that they opened firing at the tyres of the vehicle after the accused tried to run over them.
The victim’s family has filed a petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe into the case, expressing their dissatisfaction over the ongoing inquiry by SDM (Amritsar 1) Vikas Hira, saying it was deliberately being delayed under pressure of senior police officials.
The commissionerate team allegedly started the operation without taking the district rural police into the loop as the area falls in the latter’s jurisdiction.
“The police team smashed the windshield on the driver’s side and opened direct fire at my brother. They also deleted the CCTV footage of the Manawala toll plaza. Some farmers’ mobile phones wherein they shot videos of the incident were also confiscated by the police,” said victim’s brother Maninder Pal in the petition.
₹15 lakh cash was given to the wife and two children of his brother as “compensation” by the accused policemen, he claimed. “During the magisterial inquiry, no concrete steps were taken to collect necessary material, information or evidence,” the petition reads.
Advocate Sarabjit Singh Verka said, “ ₹15 lakh cash was deposited in the bank accounts of the victim’s family. This is bribe in clear violation of the rules. It’s a very serious issue and should be probed thoroughly.”
Also, the SDM enquiring into the death has missed the three-month deadline for probe completion. SDM Vikas Hira had started the probe two days after the death.
“The probe could not be completed as we are waiting for some scientific reports related to the case. Also, I got no information from the family about the transaction of ₹15 lakh by the accused,” Hira said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Handwara narco-terrorism case: ₹91 lakh recovered from Samba village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP governor receives first jab, 88 more virus cases logged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid surge, night curfew imposed in Punjab’s Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slight dip in Himachal’s night temperatures after snow, rain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after escape, Amritsar jailbreak main accused is back behind bars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana CM presents ₹1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after presenting budget, Punjab FM Manpreet Badal tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox