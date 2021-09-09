Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

HC judgment on interim protection from arrest to ex-DGP Sumedh Saini today

In the October 2018 petition, Saini had sought a CBI probe in the event of any FIR against him since he feared false implication due to “mala fide and ulterior motives” on the part of the political party in power in Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini was arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau on August 18 in connection with a September 2020 FIR. A day later, high court ordered his release, terming the arrest illegal. (HT PHoto)

A high court bench on Friday would pronounce the judgment on a 2018 plea from former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, seeking protection from arrest by Punjab Police.

The high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan on Thursday reserved the plea for final judgment after hearing arguments from counsels roped in by Saini and Punjab Police.

In the October 2018 petition, Saini had demanded that directions be given to the state to get the probe done by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the event of any FIR against him since he feared false implication due to “mala fide and ulterior motives” on the part of the political party in power in Punjab. He had also sought blanket bail. From time to time, the protection given from arrest was modified and the September 23, 2020, order covered any FIR registered by the police for any incident during his entire service period. It was ordered that his arrest could be effected only after a prior notice of seven days.

However, Saini was arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau on August 18 in connection with a September 2020 FIR. A day later, high court ordered his release, terming the arrest illegal.

