HC notice on plea challenging recruitment of 81 JEs in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea challenging direct recruitment of 81 junior engineers (JEs) in the water supply and sanitation department.

The high court bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu also asked the government why the process should not be stayed.

As per the plea, after 2016, qualified employees under the quota of 15% diploma pass and 6% departmental test pass, quota were not promoted by the department. But direct recruitment was carried out of 55 junior engineers in 2017, 210 junior engineers in 2019 and now more 81 junior engineers are being recruited through direct recruitment. The employees of the water supply department have been waiting for promotions for 15 years now, and should also be given promotions, the plea argued.