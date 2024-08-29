HC notice on plea seeking closure of coaching centres running from basements in Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking immediate closure of coaching institutes running from basements and operating without fire safety certificates. In his petition, Nikhil Thamman submitted that the matter was of utmost concern as the officials concerned were turning a blind eye and endangering the lives of innocent students studying in coaching institutes in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Admitting the PIL by Nikhil Thamman, a practising advocate in the high court, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal asked the administration to respond by September 27.

In his petition, Thamman contended that coaching institutes were increasing at a rapid pace and there was no direct or indirect control over mushrooming of private coaching institutes, which led to conditions worsening in crowded places, such as Sector 34 market and Sector 17 market.

It was further submitted that the matter was of utmost concern as the officials concerned were turning a blind eye and endangering the lives of innocent students studying in coaching institutes.