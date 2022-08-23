HC reconstitutes SIT to probe murder of sacrilege case accused
The new SIT to probe murder of sacrilege case accused has been ordered to be headed by an additional director general of police and constituent members of the SIT would not be lower than the rank of senior superintendent of police.
: The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered reconstitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the death of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu, an accused in the 2015 sacrilege case, who was murdered in the Nabha jail.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the November 2021 plea of Santosh Kumari, Bittu’s wife who had demanded probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The high court bench, taking note of the facts that SITs with high-ranking officers have been constituted to probe 2015 sacrilege cases, directed that the composition of the present SIT into his murder shall be revisited in view of allegations in the diary note against senior officers.
The new SIT has been ordered to be headed by an additional director general of police and constituent members of the SIT would not be lower than the rank of senior superintendent of police. The new SIT has been ordered to conduct the probe and submit report to concerned court at the earliest.
Bittu, who was booked in the 2015 sacrilege case and arrested three years later, was killed by two inmates Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh, both serving life terms for murder, on June 22, 2019 with iron rods.
On September 5 that year, police had filed a chargesheet against four persons, including the attackers. Thereafter, the Patiala court framed charges against them and the trial is underway.
The plea alleged that Bittu was brutally killed in a larger conspiracy using judicial tools when he was lodged in the Nabha jail and the murder was committed in collusion between the police and politicians who were named by Bittu in the note.
“The police officers mentioned in the note subjected my husband to third-degree torture methods to pressurise him to confess to his complicity in the sacrilege episode. He was falsely implicated in a case of the theft of bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy due to political pressure,” the plea had alleged further claiming that the role of 12 persons, including senior police officers, was to be probed, which was not done by the SIT constituted by the state. The SIT probing the murder was headed by Kesar Singh, PPS, SP (PBI), Patiala.
CBI in this case was inclined to take over the probe. However, court ordered SIT probe by Punjab police in view of sacrilege cases already being investigated by the state’s agency. While ordering reconstitution of SIT, the bench observed that apparently, present SIT has not investigated the allegations arising out of diary note so far. ENDS
-
Lumpy skin disease infects 31k cattle in Haryana, milk production falls
As per reports from the state animal husbandry department, around 31,000 animals have been infected so far while 215 have died. Those producing milk are infected by the LSD virus affecting the yield and quality of milk. Dairy farmers and milk vendors said there is around 30 per cent decline in milk production in the last month and this led to a rise in the prices of unpacked milk and milk products.
-
Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in ₹ 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case
The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming Inderbir in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.
-
UP: 785 arrested in state-wide raids against hookah bars, drug dealers
Police arrested 785 people in a state-wide raid carried out in 22 districts/police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to check illegal operations of hookah bars and sale of drugs. In the day-long simultaneous raids across the state, drugs worth Rs 5.58 crore were recovered and 702 FIRs were lodged, informed Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) on Monday. Kumar added that 785 people were arrested in these raids.
-
Global experts to help KGMU in research and clinical work
LUCKNOW: Faculty members in King George's Medical University will now get help in research activities and clinical work from experts across the world. A virtual meeting between recipients of DSc Honoris Causa and faculty members of King George's Medical University was held to take suggestions on development of the university and preparing a 'vision statement for the next 25 years.'
-
Yogi govt’s second term a mandate on hard work: Asim Arun
Lucknow : Minister of state (independent charge), social welfare, Asim Arun said on Monday the model of Uttar Pradesh in the fight against the Covid pandemic was praised all over the country. Referring to the schemes run by the social welfare department Arun said it provided long term help. The public private partnership should be promoted in various developments and welfare schemes. Private participation was also necessary to achieve the target, he said.
